‘He needed a different fit’: YouTuber, husband place adopted 4-year-old son with autism with ‘new mommy’ in ‘forever home’

(WJW) — A YouTuber and her husband have announced they have given their adopted son, Huxley, to a “new mommy” in a “forever home.”

People.com reports Myka Stauffer and her husband, James, adopted Huxley, who has autism, from China about three years ago.

In a video posted on YouTube, the couple said Huxley had “a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of and that we were not told” after he came home.

“There’s not an ounce of our body that doesn’t love Huxley with all of our being,” Myka said in the video. “There wasn’t a minute that I didn’t try our hardest…after multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more.”

Myka said Huxley is living with a “new mommy” in a “forever home.”

“Do I feel like a failure as a mom? Like, 500 percent,” Myka said. “The last couple months have been like the hardest thing I could have ever imagined to going to choosing to do because ultimately, after pouring our guts and our heart into this little boy,” she said. “He is thriving, he is happy, he is doing really well, and his new mommy has medical professional training, and it is a very good fit.”

Myka has four other children, People.com reports.