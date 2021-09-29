YouTube bans anti-vaccine content

NEW YORK (WJW)– YouTube is expanding its misinformation policies and banning anti-vaccine content, the video platform announced on Wednesday.

The site now blocks content that contains misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. It also bans videos that falsely claim other approved vaccinations cause autism, cancer or infertility.

“We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines,” YouTube said in a blog post.

“Specifically, content that falsely alleges that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines will be removed.”

YouTube said it consulted with local and international health organizations and expects as it crafted these new policies.