Youth invited to compete in Cleveland Regional Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Contest

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Regional Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Contest was held Saturday afternoon at the Lee Heights Community Church.

Youth from the community were asked to write a speech with the theme "Where would we be? Where will we be?" and then present it from memory to the judges.

"This theme allows contestants an opportunity to reflect on where we, as a society, would be without Dr. King; as well as how they are part of the solution moving forward," Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission said.

Those who come in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in the regional competition will get to take part in the state contest in April.

