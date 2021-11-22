Youth hunters harvest 7,634 deer during 2-day event

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s young hunters harvested 7,634 deer during a two-day youth gun season this past weekend.

The top 10 counties for deer taken during Ohio’s youth season include: Tuscarawas (322); Coshocton (307); Holmes (250); Knox (228); Guernsey (220); Muskingum (209); Ashland (179); Washington (179); Meigs (169); and Ashtabula (167), according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“The youth deer season is a special time when young people have the opportunity to learn from experienced hunters,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Participation remains high for this weekend. This year, 38,356 youth deer permits have been issued, and those can be used during any of the upcoming hunting seasons.”

The deer taken during the 2021 youth weekend included 4,053 bucks, 2,625 does, and 956 button bucks.

The average number of deer checked during the past three youth seasons is 6,210. The most deer taken during a two-day youth season was in 2007, when 10,059 deer were checked by young hunters.

Anyone interested in learning to hunt or becoming a mentor to a new hunter can click here for information on how to get started, hunting-related workshops, and special hunting opportunities for mentors and new hunters.