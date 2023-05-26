AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A free spot for youth fishing opens Saturday, May 27, at Portage Lakes State Park.

It’s at 912 Portage Lakes Drive in Akron, and it’ll be open to anglers ages 15 and younger from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through and including Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, according to a Friday news release from the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

The spot offers picnic tables and restrooms, and equipment, bait and help from state personnel are also provided at no charge.

There kids can catch bluegill, catfish, bass, crappie, trout and carp, many of which meet or exceed Ohio length requirements. Learn more about those species and where to find them at WildOhio.gov.

All youth anglers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, but that adult is not required to have a fishing license. They’re also not allowed to fish in the youth spot, but they can help out young anglers.

Each young angler may keep only one fish per day from the youth fishing ponds, but may catch and release as many as they like.

For more information or to schedule a group visit during open hours, call 1-800-WILDLIFE (800-945-3543) to reach the Wildlife District Three Headquarters in Akron.