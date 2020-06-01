Yours Truly restaurant cleaning up after violent protests in downtown over the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The images of violent protesters damaging his family’s restaurant and looting the bar is something Art Sibley never thought he would see.

“This hurts, Cleveland is our home,” Sibley, one of the owners of Yours Truly, told FOX 8. “We are definitely heartbroken. It tugged at our heartstrings. “

The damage followed what started out as peaceful protests that were held in downtown Cleveland Saturday to speak out against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Our manager from our downtown store had been calling us and telling us what was going on and it looked like everything was moving east up Euclid. We told our people to get out,” Shibley said. “Luckily everybody was safe. “

The Yours Truly restaurant was just one of dozens of downtown business damaged Saturday evening. Police have made about 99 arrests and are still investigating.

Shibley says they have temporarily closed the restaurant so they can make repairs. He says he feels bad for workers, who just returned to their jobs after being off for weeks due to the COVID-19 crisis.

He says they will reopen. He and his family are extremely grateful to those who volunteered Sunday and helped them clean up.

“We are not going anywhere,” Shibley said. “This is our city. We love Cleveland.”

