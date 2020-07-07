Yours Truly location in Shaker Square to close after nearly 3 decades

Editor’s Note: The video above is from the Yours Truly downtown Cleveland location that was looted during the May 30 riots.

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Yours Truly has announced the sale of its Shaker Square location.

The company made the announcement in a Facebook post.

They’ve been at that location for 27 years.

The company says they “will cherish those memories.

All employees will be transferred to other Yours Truly locations.

The company says they don’t expect other layoffs.

Your Truly says the decision comes as they look to change the restaurants into a “Kitchen and Bar” concept.

They say the Shaker Heights location wouldn’t work well for that change.

Yours Truly has 9 other locations in Northeast Ohio.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8