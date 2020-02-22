‘You’re always with me’: Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi writes touching post on his birthday

(WJW) It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly 15 years since Steve Irwin left this earth, but his memory remains very much alive for those who knew and loved him.

On Saturday, the crocodile hunter would’ve turned 58 years old.

His daughter, Bindi, paid tribute to him in a touching post on Instagram. She shared a precious photo of them together and reflected on his life.

“Dad, Today is your birthday. I had an extra strong cup of tea just how you liked it. I hugged Mum for you and told her how much we love her. Robert and I went on a hike through the mountains you cherished. I watched one of your documentaries with Chandler and shared stories about you. I walked through your office in the zoo and smiled at our old family photographs. Today and every day I miss you and love you beyond description. You’re always with me. ❤️”

Bindi and the rest of her family have made it their mission to carry on his legacy. They recently made headlines for saving 90,000 injured animals from the Australia wildfires.