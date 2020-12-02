‘Your work does not go unnoticed’: Lake County sheriff commends departments for winter storm handling

**Take a look at the snow still covering Northeast Ohio in the above SkyFOX video**

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Winter storms hit much of Northeast Ohio Tuesday, knocking out power lines and stranding many a car in ditches.

In a recent Facebook post, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Frank Leonbruno expressed gratitude to area first responders for their help during the trying time.

“I wanted to take a moment to commend out Communications Center telecommunicators for their work during yesterday’s winter storm,” he said in the post. “Our Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center handled over 900 calls for service.”

He said calls included 96 disabled vehicles, 47 traffic accidents, and dozens of fallen wires and trees.

Leonbruno also thanked area utility workers, firefighters, cops, his own sheriff’s office and other first responders for rising to the occasion.

“Your work does not go unnoticed,” he said.

Read the whole Facebook post below:

