CLEVELAND (WJW) – Hello Northeast Ohio! Cool start to your Sunday morning with temps in the mid-30s with clear skies.

A sunny day is in store for the Browns game, yard work, or just being outside. Highs in the upper 40s with some areas hitting 50.

We’re dry for a couple of days then widespread rain arrives on Tuesday. Some lake effect mix is possible Wednesday morning. Colder Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

Here are the forecast bullet points for Thanksgiving week:

Dry Monday with temps in the 50s with rain Tuesday

Brief changeover to a brief period of mix early Wednesday .

. Cold air Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day looks brief

Another round of colder air early next week

Active pattern (SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue

Here is the 8-day forecast above: