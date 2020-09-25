‘Your voice matters’: Cavs, Browns and Indians create PSA on importance of registering to vote

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians have teamed up to create a PSA on the importance of registering to vote.

The video features more than a dozen coaches and players, including Kevin Love, Baker Mayfield, Terry Francona, and Carlos Carrasco.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse also set up a page on its website where you can register to vote and check on your voter registration status.

The sports venue will serve as a polling location for the 2020 General Election.

Your vote makes all of us stronger.



Text BROWNS to 26797 to check your voter registration status and more.@Indians | @cavs pic.twitter.com/36oTHdB8Yp — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 25, 2020

Last month, all three teams announced a sports alliance to address social injustice in the City of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

The partnership will focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and residents, promoting voting and increasing opportunities for quality education, according to the joint news release.

