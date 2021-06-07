‘Your seat is waiting when you are ready:’ Playhouse Square updates COVID protocols

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Playhouse Square announced they are updating their COVID-19 protocols about masking starting now and seating changes are coming soon.

According to their website, they say you don’t have to wear a mask if you’re fully vaccinated. If you haven’t been vaccinated, they advise you to wear one.

All transactions in the theaters are cashless; credit or debit cards and even mobile wallet like Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Playhouse Square says they have the latest HVAC technology including MERV-13 filters, which are known to trap COVID-19, and HEPA filters that will run three hours prior to each show.

As far as seating goes, they say theater capacity is limited for now. For the rest of the performances of “The Choir Man,” which goes until mid-July, all seats will be grouped in “seating pods” separated by 6 feet or more.

After that, tickets to shows will be sold at full capacity.

They are asking everyone to think about getting digital tickets so they can stay touch-free. Those can be found here.

Disney’s The Lion King is coming back to Playhouse Oct. 1-15.