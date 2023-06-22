** The video above shows a prior segment related to Taylor Swift’s ticket sales **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Swifties heading down to Cincinnati for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” are ready for their “Wildest Dreams” to come true. We have you covered on everything you need to know to make sure your time before, during and after the concert is “Enchanted.”

General Information for Swifties

Are you “Ready for It?” Taylor will be performing at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. On both nights, doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Before Swift takes the stage, the singer-songwriter will have two openers – MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

When the icon takes the stage, she will perform numerous songs from various albums. Attendees will be looking out for are the two surprise songs.

Capital FM reports that her setlist has included the following songs at various tour stops so far throughout the country:

“Cruel Summer”

“You Need to Calm Down”

“You Belong With Me”

“‘champagne problems”

“…Ready For It?”

“Enchanted”

“22”

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

“Style”

“Karma”

and many more.

Ticket Trouble

In Nov. 2022, select Swifties received codes through an online lottery and sat through “The Great War” in a chance at attempting to score tickets through Ticketmaster. People from across the country looked to get tickets during the Verified Fan sale, but so many bots and Swifties overwhelmed the system, the website ultimately crashed. Many people were left with “Sweet Nothing.”

When some fans finally received access to selecting tickets, prices for some were “Bigger Than The Whole Sky.” The ticket company had both a Capitol One presale and a General Public sale scheduled. The Capitol One sale was postponed to a prior date, while the General Public sale was canceled.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost provided information on individuals with “Bad Blood.” Scammers are targeting people looking for tickets, but are ending up paying for very expensive tickets.

Some interested fans could end up with “Sweet Nothing” if purchasing from a non-reputable source. Verified fans through Ticketmaster that have been chosen could receive a code to have the opportunity to purchase tickets here. Selected fans should receive a message alerting them of their late chance to get tickets.

Merchandise For Sale

Merchandise for Swift is like a “Gold Rush.” Taylor released an all-new collection of “Eras Tour” merchandise, which frequently sells out online and in-person at the merchandise stand at the tour.

Some of the listed items for sale on her official website include:

Taylor Swift’s Merch Truck in Nashville, Tenn.

T-Shirts

Crewnecks

Hoodies

Tote Bags

Stickers

Decals

Tour Poster

Guitar Picks

and so much more

At the stadium, there is likely a certain quantity of items you will be allowed to select from. Click here to view all of the “Eras Tour” and all of the available merchandise from each era.

Stadium Policies

When you visit Paycor, you are asked to not bring any bags. Paycor has a “Clear Bag Policy,” which means most bags are not allowed. Bags including fanny packs, purses larger than a clutch, camera bags and many others are prohibited.

To see the full policy, visit their bag safety website.

Lodging and Traveling Near Paycor Stadium

If you are looking to stay at a nearby hotel, you are likely going to be looking somewhere outside of downtown. About all of the hotels, including Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Radisson Cincinnati Riverfront and many more are sold out from June 30 to July 2.

There are very few nearby lodging options that are still available, according to their websites, but you will be paying an above-average price. Hampton Inn Cincinnati Airport-North has an opening for a non-smoking room that includes one king bed with a Whirlpool. If you are wanting to choose the non-smoking option or somewhere else that may have an opening, you should book sooner than later.

It is expected the downtown Cincinnati area will be jampacked with Swifties from across many states. 2 NEWS reached out to Cincinnati Police Department for comment on road closures, but has yet to hear back. We will update this section when we hear back.

Nightly Mayhem

At the 2022 MTV VMAs, Swift announced for fans to “Meet Me At Midnight,” where she announced her “Midnights” album. Once she had announced her album, she would release song titles by picking up a rotary phone and speaking the title of the song and releasing a video on social media platforms.

On Oct. 21, 2022, the album was released to the public. “Midnights (3 am Edition)” was released around 3 a.m. following the release of the original “Midnights” album.

Since the initial two releases, the “Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)” album was released. Both the 3 a.m. edition and “(The Til Dawn Edition)” features additional songs not found on the original edition released.

What’s Next?

The Grammy award-winning singer is re-releasing all of her ‘stolen’ albums after her former manager sold the rights to her discography. Since her announcement of saying she was thinking about re-recording her albums, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” has been re-recorded and re-released as her own.

At Blondie’s Nashville stop on the tour in May, she announced she was going to be releasing “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” which will be out on Sunday, July 9.

On Tuesday, June 20, Taylor announced dates for the international tour. As of now, the musician will leave the country and head to Mexico later this year for a performance on Aug. 24 and end the international leg of the tour on Aug. 17, 2024 in London.