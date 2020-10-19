‘Your 3 fav witches are reuniting!’ : Bette Midler shares look at ‘Hocus Pocus’ virtual reunion event

(WJW) — The Sanderson sisters are going to be back together again — before Halloween.

Actress Bette Midler posted a photo of herself, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in full “Hocus Pocus” garb Sunday teasing a virtual event coming up on Oct. 30.

Your 3 fav witches – @SJP @KathyNajimy & ME – are reuniting for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET! “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters” is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now and support @NYRP https://t.co/tkyfXpKjKb pic.twitter.com/s2CBVZC3h0 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 18, 2020

The actresses will have a one-night only “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover” on Oct. 30.

Tickets cost $10 and benefit NYRP, an organization began by Midler in 1995 and aiming to preserve green space in New York City, according to TODAY.

The special will feature several celebrities including Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Hudson, Vanessa Shaw, Meryl Streep and Martin Short.

There are also lots of “Hocus Pocus”-themed items for sale like a black flame candle, chocolate books and eyeball cookies. There’s even a dead man’s toe candle.

The 1993 movie starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, witches who come back from the dead to run “amok” in Salem, Mass.

