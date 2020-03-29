Youngstown shelter hopes to find loving home for puppy thrown from car

1  of  2
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Mahoning County Dog Warden’s office is looking to rehome a sweet puppy who was thrown out of a car.

According to a Facebook post, someone witnessed the cruel act and reported the vehicle’s description to Youngstown police.

It’s unclear if the dog suffered any injuries and is currently considered a stray hold. That means it will remain in the staff’s care until Wednesday.

If you are interested in adopting the puppy, please email ssabol@mahoningcountyoh.gov to request an application. Applications will be processed on Wednesday if he has not been claimed.

