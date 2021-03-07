Homicide investigation: Youngstown man fatally shot during domestic dispute, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after one man died of a gunshot wound on the city’s south side Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Auburndale Ave.

Police told our sister station WKBN the victim was a 62-year-old man. They found him in the bedroom of the home.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in serious condition following a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police. The victim died as a result of the injury.

Police say the identity of the victim will be released by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office after family have been notified.

Police said it was a domestic dispute, and they have taken a female, who resides at the address, to the station for questioning.

Witnesses are being interviewed. Police said they do not believe this is connected to other recent crimes in Youngstown.

This is the city’s fifth homicide of the year and the third within the past 72 hours.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.