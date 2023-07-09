**Video Above: Guardians Hot Dogs visit the FOX 8 Studio after a big win for CLE last month.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 10-year-old violinist hoping to one day perform in all 50 states is making a stop in Cleveland Sunday afternoon.

Sabrina Patel, of Burlington, North Carolina, will perform the national anthem at Progressive Field before the Cleveland Guardians face off against the Kansas City Royals.

Patel started playing violin six years ago. Her inspiration came from a character who also played violin on the cartoon “Little Einsteins.”

“I fell in love with the instrument,” she told FOX 8. “My mom found me lessons right before my 4th birthday and I’ve been playing ever since.”

She’s now on a quest to play in every state across the country. So far, she’s performed at dozens of major and minor league sporting events across 15 states.

“My favorite so far has been Globe Life Field with Texas Rangers. The entire crowd was singing along while I was playing and Former President George Bush was also in attendance that night! It was just a really special day,” Patel said.

While in Ohio, Patel performed at the Dayton Dragons game and visited the Christmas Story House in Tremont.

The Guardians game kicks off at 1:40 p.m. Sunday.