Young man unable to walk given custom, adaptive bike in Solon

HURON, Ohio (WJW) – A young man who lost his ability to walk was gifted a new set of custom-made wheels in Solon, thanks to help from donations and a nonprofit organization.

About nine years ago, Bentley Eirons became unable to use his legs due to an illness. He’s had to rely on family and friends to get him to work and other errands.

He wanted an adaptive bike that would allow him to power it with his hands and arms, taking some of his independence back.

Credit: Russ Haslage

Credit: Russ Haslage

Credit: Russ Haslage

So, back in March, Eirons reached out to the Solon headquarters for the International Federation of Trekkers, a nonprofit Star Trek fan club with chapters across the country that focus on helping others in need.

Organization founder and president Russ Haslage, who worked with ‘Star Trek’ creator Gene Roddenberry to establish the organization, took up the offer right away.

“We’ve never worked to get a hand bike before, but there’s always a first time. Let’s do it,” Haslage said.

The Federation staring fundraising and, thanks to donations from around the country, the custom-made bike became a reality.

Eirons was gifted the bike during a presentation at the Federation Headquarters Saturday afternoon.