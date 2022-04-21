CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is seeking information about the disappearance of a 13-year-old boy.

Cleveland police put out an alert early Thursday morning for Nazier Martin.

According to police, the young teen was last seen at his home in the 1400 block of East 174th St. on Monday, April 18.

He wasn’t reported missing until Wednesday, April 20.

Police say it is believed the child left on his own.

He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, black hooded sweatshirt and blue jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call (216)621-1234 or Crimestoppers at (216)25-CRIME.