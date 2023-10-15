CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following the Cleveland Browns’ big upset win over the formerly-undefeated San Francisco 49ers, fans all over downtown were basking in the glow of victory.

One young fan was especially amped up by how the chilly, rainy afternoon game turned out, summarizing the matchup for FOX 8 (as seen in the video player above).

“We were just at the Browns game,” said Aston Davis. “Impressive win by the Browns, won by a missed field goal. Great game, great defense, best defense in the league, and a pretty good offence.”

Davis went on to explain it was his birthday, but didn’t mention how old he’s turning.

“I’m so happy for the win,” he said.

Davis appears to be a natural sports reporter, and we at FOX 8 wish him the happiest of birthdays.