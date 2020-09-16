Young boys who helped save family from fire honored by Kent Fire Department

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — The Kent Fire Department honored two young boys today who helped save their family from an apartment fire in August.

Cousins Chance Kyllo and Zach Brown were able to wake up others in the home, including two other kids and their grandmother, after Kyllo first saw smoke in the kitchen, getting them all downstairs to safety.

The fire department reported that the fire started in the family’s kitchen on Aug. 26 and that they were called around 11:57 a.m. to the 500 block of South Water Street.

Today, the Kent Fire Department presented Kyllo and Brown with a special award at St. Patrick School in Kent. Both boys had reportedly participated in multiple KPD fire safety training events.

WJW photo

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: