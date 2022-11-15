CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 Celebrity Turkey Bowl contestants have been announced!

FOX 8’s Own brothers Scott and John Sabol are going head-to-head in round 1 for year-long bragging rights.

Stay tuned to see if Scott will wear his ripped jacket again this year, or maybe something else…

Up next is a battle of the mascots: the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Moondog versus the Cleveland Guardians’ Slider, who is returning to defend his title.

Watch the celebrities compete Wednesday, Nov. 23 right here on FOX 8 News in the Morning. They are competing for $5,000 for the charity of their choice.

Want to take part in the 23rd annual Turkey Bowl?

We are looking for 16 fun-loving, energetic people to join us on Thanksgiving morning at FOX 8 Lanes, also known as our garage.

Send us a video and explanation of whatever it takes to stand out by registering here.