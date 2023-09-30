**Related Video Above: Do this if you win the Powerball in Ohio, experts say.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Is luck is on your side tonight? The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing, hitting the fourth biggest ever in the game’s history.

Saturday, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the now-jackpot of an estimated $960 million, or $441.4 million in cash.

The weekend winning numbers are:

19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and Powerball 22. The Power Play is 2X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

Find out more about the jackpot right here. And if you’re looking for more information about the Mega Millions, head here.