**Related Video Above: Watch out for Lottery scammers online.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Is luck is on your side right now? No one has won and the Powerball jackpot is up for grabs and just keeps growing.

Saturday, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the now-jackpot of an estimated $615 million, or $310.6 million in cash.

The weekend winning numbers were:

07, 23, 24, 32, 43 and Powerball 18. The Power Play is 2X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

Find out more about the jackpot right here. And if you’re looking for more information about the Mega Millions, head here.