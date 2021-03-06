‘You will be missed’: Cleveland community remembers music legend Michael Stanley

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland music legend has died.

Michael Stanley is leaving a giant hole in the hearts of many Cleveland fans after passing away Friday night at the age of 72.

Plenty of area fans took to social media Saturday following the news of the musician and DJ’s passing, offering up words of hope, solace and remembrance.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame had this to say:

FOX 8’s own also remembered him:

RIP Michael Stanley. Great person. Tremendous talent. — Lou Maglio Fox 8 (@loumagliofox8) March 6, 2021

Football great Bernie Kosar also weighed in:

So Incredibly Sad To Hear The News About The Passing Of Yet Another Cleveland Legend My Good Friend Michael Stanley 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/oBnRtKSr0s — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) March 6, 2021

Cleveland born and bred chef Michael Symon had this to say:

RIP Michael Stanley .. you will be missed and always remembered — michael symon (@chefsymon) March 6, 2021

Hiram College recalled the time Stanley performed on its campus:

We are sad to hear that Hiram alumnus Michael Stanley has passed away. Sending our condolences to his family and friends. ❤️



A throwback from his 1982 performance on campus. 🎸 pic.twitter.com/JcoxKSgnBO — Hiram College (@hiramcollege) March 6, 2021

The Cleveland Indians remembered the music legend, too:

We are very saddened to hear of Cleveland Legend Michael Stanley's passing. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans.

This Town will always be Michael's town. pic.twitter.com/P89uXCyDau — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 6, 2021

Stanley’s family released the following statement to radio station 98.5 WNCX: