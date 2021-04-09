‘You will be greatly missed’: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay tribute to Prince Philip

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON (WJW/AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to the late Prince Philip on Friday.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99, Queen Elizabeth announced earlier Friday. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not issued a formal statement, they acknowledged Prince Philip’s death on their Archewell website.

The website reads:

“In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. Thank you for your service…You will be greatly missed.”

About a month ago the couple had a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. During that interview, Prince Harry revealed that he was close with his grandparents. Harry also shared that he has “much respect” for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Philip had been battling health issues for quite some time. He was most recently released from the hospital in March after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure. People reports that Meghan called Queen Elizabeth to check in after learning of Philip’s hospitalization.

Prince Philip is survived by the queen and their four children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The grandchildren are Charles’ sons, Prince William and Prince Harry; Anne’s children, Peter and Zara Phillips; Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and Edward’s children, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn.

The great-grandchildren are William and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie; Savannah and Isla, the daughters of Peter Phillips and his wife, Autumn; Mia and Lena, the daughters of Zara Phillips and her husband, Mike Tindall; and Eugenie’s son, August, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.