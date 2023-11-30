***Editor’s Note: Lotus was FOX 8 reporter Maia Belay’s daughter’s daycare classmate.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A judge sentenced a convicted drunk driver to eight years in prison for his actions that left a baby girl paralyzed.

“I feel like she pretty much is dead,” said Lexis Crowell addressing the court. “You took everything she has.”

In February, Crowell was stopped at a red light with her 11-month-old daughter, Lotus Jones, when they were hit head-on by a drunk driver going the wrong way in front of University Hospitals main campus in Cleveland.

“She can’t move any part of her body except her head,” said Lotus’s grandmother, Timiki Jones. “She can’t move, her whole life has been changed. She was in her carseat secure.”

Prosecutors said Daryl Brown, 62, was five times the legal alcohol limit when he crashed into Crowell and another car, pushing Crowell into the median where she struck a tree.

Brown was being pursued by East Cleveland police. During her statement in court, Crowell said the police pursuit should not have happened. In May, the East Cleveland police chief denied the department was in pursuit of Brown.

“We did not initiate that. We were called by a citizen that had got hit by this driver first,” said Chief Brian Gerhard. “We merely got behind the car, he refused to stop.”

“He hit us so hard, she died in the car,” said Crowell. “She died three times on the table, to the point so much CPR gave her lung damage. She’ll never breathe on her own. She’ll never talk, walk.”

Crowell was also seriously injured in the crash and remained separated from her daughter during a portion of recovery.

Brown was ordered by the judge to look at a poster board filled with pictures created by Crowell’s family. It showed photos of Lotus before and after the crash.

Brown struggled to remain standing while looking at pictures of the infant. He leaned on the table and called on Jesus. He later addressed the parents of Lotus and asked for forgiveness.

“I want to apologize to you and this family,” Brown said. “I’m so sorry for what happened. I pray for you every day. I wish I never had a drink in my life and I ask you to forgive me.”

The prosecutor in the courtroom said Lotus will never recover from her injuries.

“She barely smiles now,” her mother said, wearing a T-shirt of Lotus smiling. “Always looks so empty. Our world is just changed forever. No matter the amount of therapy we do, the help we get, she will never ever walk, or talk, or eat. She couldn’t even eat cake on her first birthday.”

“My granddaughter has turned one inside the hospital. She’s still in rehab. She has never come home,” Jones said.

Crowell said she never heard her daughter talk. Lotus was injured just as she was learning how.