‘You got a friend in me!’: Tom Hanks sends letter, typewriter to bullied boy named Corona

(WJW) — Early on, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, became the poster couple for coronavirus.

They contracted COVID-19 while working in Australia and gave frequent updates about their condition.

Now, a few weeks later, a young boy in Australia is back in the spotlight after his heartbreaking letter to Tom Hanks was broadcast on TV.

The 8-year-old’s name is Corona DeVries, and in his letter to Hanks, he said he was being picked on and bullied because of his first name.

Not only did Tom Hanks reply to the boy, but he also sent him the typewriter he brought with him to Australia. It just so happens to be a Corona brand typewriter.

He told the boy to ask an adult how it works and to write him back using it.

Hanks also wrote in part: “You’re the only person I’ve ever known to have the name Corona. Like the right around the sun, a crown.”

He ended the letter by saying to the boy, “P.S. You got a friend in me,” a line from “Toy Story,” in which Hanks voiced the character of Woody.

For more on Tom Hanks, click here.