**Related Video Above: Local business owner react to Madison earthquake on Jan. 5.**

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — That shaking you may have felt Tuesday afternoon was an earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

Just before 12:40 p.m., an earthquake hit about 2.4 miles southeast of Madison in Lake County, the USGS reported. It was measured at a 2.0 magnitude.

(United States Geological Survey)

So far, no structural damage has been reported, but some FOX 8 viewers from that area let us know they felt the quake move through their homes.

The shakeup comes after Northeast Ohio continues to be hit by wicked cold weather this week. And two small earthquakes also hit the Madison area at the start of January.

The USGS describes an earthquake under 2.5 magnitude on the Richter scale as being barely perceptible to people.