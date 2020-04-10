You can watch every episode of ‘The Joy of Painting’ with Bob Ross online for free

If you’re looking for some self-quarantine entertainment or a relaxing way to unwind, you may want to check out “The Joy of Painting” with Bob Ross.

Every single episode of the famed show is available for free on his YouTube page.

“You’ve see Bob Ross before. He is the soft-spoken guy painting happy clouds, mountains, and trees in about 26 television minutes, using big house painting-type brushes and encouraging audiences with his gentle reminder, ‘you can do it,'” the bio states on his page.

The show first premiered in January of 1983 and came to an end in May of 1994.