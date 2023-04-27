(WJW) – Big Lots has announced they will honor now-expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons.

The announcement in a press release, comes just one day after the once popular home shopping store stopped accepting coupons in the wake of their bankruptcy announcement.

Big Lots says shoppers can turn in an expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupon at any Big Lots store and receive 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more.

The coupons will be accepted now through May 7, 2023.

“At Big Lots, our mission is to help people live big and save lots, which means we’re always thinking of ways to step up and deliver even more value to consumers,” said Bruce Thorn, president & CEO of Big Lots in the press release. “For anyone who has missed their last opportunity to redeem one of these coupons, Big Lots is opening our doors to help you save on your entire purchase. This special offer can be used to purchase an assortment of great items for your home, such as bedding and bath accessories, furniture, décor and more.”

Big Lots says customers who are new to their store may “discover a variety of surprising finds and amazing deals on everything for their home, including furniture, seasonal decor, bedding and bath accessories, kitchenware, pet supplies, food items, laundry and cleaning essentials, and more.”

Bed Bath & Beyond customers with gift cards still have time to use them. Here is a look at the deadlines to use gift cards and store credits.

You can find a Big Lots located near you, here.