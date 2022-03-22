**Related Video Above: In a February report, mayor proposes allowing alcohol sales, pop-ups at West Side Market.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland City Council recently approved legislation that affects West Side Market customers and vendors alike.

The biggest news for patrons: vendors at West Side Market are now allowed to sell alcohol, going through all of the correct channels, thanks to council repealing an ordinance that prohibited sales.

The legislation also makes the following moves:

Rent is staying at 2020 prices through the end of the year and rent can not be increased by more than 3% (vendors were previously facing a 30% rent increase)

Vendors can now sign up for up to 3-year leases, after only being able to sign 1-year leases at a time

Short-term leases are now available, making way for pop-up vendors and/or events

Traditional vendors and prepared food vendors are now going to be charge the same

This comes after new mayor Justin Bibb proposed the changes back in February.

“Vacancies at the West Side Market is currently at 32%, the proposed changes seek to close the gap and set the stage for growth at the West Side Market with fairer and flexible lease agreements for all,” Bibb said in a statement last month. “The proposed legislation opens the door to new opportunities for growth, providing security to our existing vendors and flexibility to attract seasonal vendors to the market.”

The historic market, which has been open since 1912, has lost vendors over the last years due to reported need for improvements.