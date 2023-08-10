[In the player above, watch related coverage from FOX 8 sister station KTVI on four new Clydesdale foals.]

(WJW) — You can see the iconic Budweiser Clydesdale horses at several locations around Northeast Ohio this month.

Anheuser-Busch is celebrating its 13-year partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that gives educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled U.S. servicemembers. The partnership has awarded more than 44,000 scholarships to date.

Here’s a list of the horses’ appearances around Northeast Ohio:

Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: At the "Mentor Rock" event on Munson Road in Mentor

Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: At the bars in downtown Kent

Friday, Aug. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: At the Akron RubberDucks baseball game in Akron

Saturday, Aug. 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: On Old River Road in the Cleveland Flats

Sunday, Aug. 20, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: At Mapleside Farms along Pearl Road in Brunswick

The beermaker plans to give the group’s local chapter a donation check for the program at next week’s RubberDucks game.