(WJW) — You can see the iconic Budweiser Clydesdale horses at several locations around Northeast Ohio this month.
Anheuser-Busch is celebrating its 13-year partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that gives educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled U.S. servicemembers. The partnership has awarded more than 44,000 scholarships to date.
Here’s a list of the horses’ appearances around Northeast Ohio:
- Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: At the “Mentor Rock” event on Munson Road in Mentor
- Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: At the bars in downtown Kent
- Friday, Aug. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: At the Akron RubberDucks baseball game in Akron
- Saturday, Aug. 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: On Old River Road in the Cleveland Flats
- Sunday, Aug. 20, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: At Mapleside Farms along Pearl Road in Brunswick
The beermaker plans to give the group’s local chapter a donation check for the program at next week’s RubberDucks game.