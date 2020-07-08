You can now rent an entire Atlas Cinemas auditorium for private film screenings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — While indoor movie theaters are allowed to open in Ohio (as seen in the video above), many still have not in an abundance of caution due to COVID-19.

Atlas Cinemas, which is one of the few chains that has chosen to open in the area, is now offering a new service where families (or groups of friends) can rent out a whole movie theater.

A party of 10 or less can rent out a space for $50, while $100 is enough for the nearest and dearest 25 people to watch a film together in one room.

Here are the rules:

No outside food is allowed

Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance to accommodate your party, and all reservations should be made by phone

You can choose a current film or one you brought from home to screen

Find the nearest Northeast Ohio Atlas Cinemas location to you right here.

The nation’s largest theater chain, AMC, plans to reopen sometime this month.

Cleveland Cinemas, on the other hand, has not issued a date for when they will reopen.

