You can now get temporary tags online instead of waiting in line at Ohio BMV

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Those who need to get temporary tags can now purchase them online instead of having to go in person to an Ohio BMV location.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted made the announcement during the state’s daily coronavirus briefing with Governor DeWine on Thursday.

He said the new service is easy to use. You simply head over to OPlates.com, fill out the necessary information and then print off the temporary tag number.

“Just another way that we’re trying to improve customer service, to use our tools to save people time and money. This is a new service available today,” said Husted.

The Ohio BMV has tried to make more services available online due to the coronavirus pandemic. New safety measures have also been put into place.

