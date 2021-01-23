You can now buy a Bernie Sanders sweatshirt featuring his famous knitted mittens

*You can watch video from President Biden’s inauguration above.*

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably seen the viral photo of Senator Bernie Sanders and his knitted mittens.

He wore them to President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony earlier this week and people have been sharing funny memes on social media ever since.

Sanders said he’s gotten a good laugh about all the attention he’s getting and has found a way to use that fame to help out Meals on Wheels in Vermont.

He’s now selling custom sweatshirts featuring the viral photo through his online campaign store. They cost $45.00 with all of the proceeds benefitting the non-profit.

Courtesy of Bernie Sanders’ campaign store website

If you’re looking to buy one, you may be waiting for a while. The sweatshirt is already sold out.