LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) – It could be a fairytale come true.
The majestic, Tudor-style home Walt Disney built for his family back in the 1930s is now available to lease.
The listing, provided by Chase Campen at Compass, says Disney acquired the land in Los Angeles as a place to build a home for his wife and two daughters as his animation studio “gained ground.”
“In a town filled with creative geniuses, this home was built and first occupied by one of the greatest of them all, Walt Disney,” reads the listing.
According to a 2021 report by the Orange County Register, the home cost $50,000 to build and took just two months.
Now, the home is described as “a perfect mix of modern convenience and old warm charm.”
One wing of the 6,388-square-foot home features a home theater. But, this isn’t just any home theater.
The listing explains the space is “still intact where Walt watched dailies of his productions; the original elements remain with a touch of modern technology. “
As described in the listing, the home is an “unprecedented opportunity to immerse yourself in living history with all of the modern conveniences you’d desire.”
The cost: $40,000 per month with a security deposit of $120,000.
A complete look at photos from the listing can be seen below:
The home comes fully furnished, according to the listing, and includes 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.