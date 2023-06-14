LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) – It could be a fairytale come true.

The majestic, Tudor-style home Walt Disney built for his family back in the 1930s is now available to lease.

The listing, provided by Chase Campen at Compass, says Disney acquired the land in Los Angeles as a place to build a home for his wife and two daughters as his animation studio “gained ground.”

“In a town filled with creative geniuses, this home was built and first occupied by one of the greatest of them all, Walt Disney,” reads the listing.

(Original Caption) Among the voyagers on the Queen Elizabeth, which pulled out for Europe today, was the family of Walt Disney. Mr. and Mrs. Disney are shown just before sailing time with their two pretty daughters, Diane, 16 (left), and Sharon, 13. Neither of the girls has any ambition to follow in dad’s artistic footsteps.

(Original Caption) Thousands of people in all parts of the world laugh at and enjoy the antics of Mickey Mouse, the star of stars, but few know the pain staking and intricate work necessary in making of the popular films. Scores of artists and sound experts work in the Mickey Mouse Studios just outside of Los Angeles making thousands of drawings and accompaniment under the direction of Walt Disney, creator of Mickey Mouse. This photo shows Disney at his desk in his studio.

(Original Caption) Walt Disney and his rarely photographed family arrived today from Los Angeles aboard an American Airlines flagship. Mr. Disney leaves for England Friday where he will make the movie Robin Hood, using live actors. He brought into town with him a print of the recently completed movie Alice in Wonderland which will be appearing in New York sometime in August. Sharon, 14, is at left and Diane, 17, is second from left.

According to a 2021 report by the Orange County Register, the home cost $50,000 to build and took just two months.

Now, the home is described as “a perfect mix of modern convenience and old warm charm.”

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

One wing of the 6,388-square-foot home features a home theater. But, this isn’t just any home theater.

The listing explains the space is “still intact where Walt watched dailies of his productions; the original elements remain with a touch of modern technology. “

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

As described in the listing, the home is an “unprecedented opportunity to immerse yourself in living history with all of the modern conveniences you’d desire.”

The cost: $40,000 per month with a security deposit of $120,000.

A complete look at photos from the listing can be seen below:

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

Courtesy: Joel Danto

The home comes fully furnished, according to the listing, and includes 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.