CLEVELAND (WJW) — A search will be taking place Saturday in hopes of finding a teenage boy who has been missing since June, according to the Fox 8 I-Team.
Keshaun Williams, 15, has not been seen by his family and friends since June 17. Family members say on June 17, Williams went to a house party on Gertrude Avenue in Cleveland. He never returned.
Williams’ grandmother is hosting a canvassing event Saturday afternoon , in the area where he was last seen. Anyone who wants to help is asked to meet at Newburgh Heights’ Washington Park around 1.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 or detectives at 216-623-3138.
An amber alert was issued for Williams in June. Police have been searching for months but the teen has still not been found.