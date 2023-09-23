CLEVELAND (WJW) — A search will be taking place Saturday in hopes of finding a teenage boy who has been missing since June, according to the Fox 8 I-Team.

Keshaun Williams, 15, has not been seen by his family and friends since June 17. Family members say on June 17, Williams went to a house party on Gertrude Avenue in Cleveland. He never returned.

Williams’ grandmother is hosting a canvassing event Saturday afternoon , in the area where he was last seen. Anyone who wants to help is asked to meet at Newburgh Heights’ Washington Park around 1.