‘You can get trapped’: Police warn about playing in the snow after winter storm

*In the video, above, see how other local communities have been dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm*

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — This week’s winter storm dumped a lot of snow in parts of Northeast Ohio, leaving behind huge piles that may be tempting to play in.

But, a local police department has a warning before you bundle up and head out.

The Amherst Police Department provided safety tips on its Facebook page. One of the biggest warnings from police is: Do not climb on top of snow piles. Police say they can be unstable and “you can get trapped.”

Also, the department says do not build an igloo out of large snow piles or attempt to go through them.

And, with many residents still digging out from all the snow, police ask that people are aware of their surroundings and their children’s surroundings when shoveling or snow blowing.

Some areas of Northeast Ohio got up to two feet of snow when the winter storm hit Sunday night into Monday morning.