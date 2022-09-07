AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Starting next month, you can fly nonstop to Las Vegas from Akron-Canton Airport on a “low-fare, high flex” airline.

On Oct. 6, Breeze Airways will begin offering nonstop flights from the Akron airport (CAK) to Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada (LAS), according to a news release.

For the next three days, one-way tickets to Las Vegas on certain days will be discounted to $159 — but there are a few catches.

That promotional fare is only good for flights between Nov. 1 and Feb. 14, 2023, and you have to buy the ticket by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

According to the offer’s fine print, that $159 price is only good for flights leaving the Akron airport on a Sunday and flights leaving the Vegas airport on a Thursday.

Also, the offer won’t be good for holiday travel. The “black-out dates” are Nov. 16 to Nov. 29 and Dec. 15 to Jan. 3.

The best price seen Wednesday on Priceline for a one-way flight to Las Vegas with at least one stop departing Sunday, Nov. 6, from the Akron airport was $204. A return ticket for the following Thursday was the same price.