‘You are not the mask police’: Woman told not to return to store after asking employee to put on mask

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A woman in Utah says she was told not to return to a Salt Lake County business for asking an employee to wear a mask.

Nicole Taylor says she wanted all-season tires put on her car.

So, she went to Jeffery P. Davis Automotive in Murray.

“We support small businesses, and this is a small locally owned business,” said Taylor. “We’ve been going there seven years.”

After the tires were put on her car, Taylor says she went to pay, and noticed the receptionist wasn’t wearing a mask.

“She was coughing,” said Taylor. “I had a mask on. I asked her if she could put a mask on while I paid. I even offered to give her one from my car since I carry extras.”

The exchange didn’t go over well. Afterwards, Taylor says she received a voicemail from the shop’s manager.

“You are not the mask police, and it is not your right to do that to somebody,” the manager says on the recording. “To make them feel that way. It’s exactly what’s wrong with society today. You are no longer invited to our facility.”

Both the manager and receptionist declined to go on camera or give their names for ABC4’s report.

They did offer statements. The receptionist says “I felt as if Taylor was blaming me that people were getting sick and dying.”

The manager says “Another human being should not make another human feel that way regardless of what’s happening.”

“To me, it was concerning that they were that angry,” said Taylor.

Under a public health order since June 26, Salt Lake County requires people to wear masks when they can’t social distance.

On November 9th, Governor Gary Herbert issued a statewide mask mandate amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Salt Lake County Health Department confirms there is an open investigation into this incident, and that a complaint was made on October 30th.

It was for “employees not wearing masks, and told they weren’t required to.”

