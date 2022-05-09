MARSHALL, Texas (AP/WJW) — Officials at Wiley College in East Texas say students graduating from the historically Black college were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their balances.

“You are debt-free, you do not owe the college a penny,” the president of the school announced to the student during their recent commencement ceremony. “If you have a balance, you had a balance — you no longer have a balance.”

Wiley College said in a news release that over 100 students were gathered for graduation Saturday when the school’s president made the announcement.

The college said in the news release that the estimated total for the balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 was about $300,000.