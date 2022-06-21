COLUMBUS (WJW) – Attorneys general from Ohio and 18 other states are calling on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to take action in response to reports of violence against pro-life organizations.

They sent a letter to Garland Tuesday, stating that since a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion showed the court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade, “charities that support pregnant mothers in need have been firebombed and pro-life organizations have been attacked almost daily and terrorized.”

The FBI announced last week that it would investigate.

In the letter, they call for the Department of Justice to prosecute those involved.

“Americans shouldn’t fear for their lives for speaking up for what they believe in,” AG Yost said. “The First Amendment provides the right to speak freely, regardless of the topic and without fear of having your home, workplace or, worse, your life threatened.”

The attorneys general are urging feds to first investigate Jane’s Revenge, a pro-choice group that the letter said declared “open season” on anti-abortion organizations.

The letter goes on to say that Jane’s Revenge has taken responsibility for attacks in Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

“The FBI has more than enough resources to determine the organization’s members and to track down those carrying out these acts of violence, which qualify as terrorism under federal law,” the attorneys general said.