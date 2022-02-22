YMCA of Greater Cleveland looking to recruit lifeguards amid nationwide shortage

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is hoping to bring more lifeguards on board as the weather warms up in the coming months.

The pandemic has seen less people acquire lifeguard certifications and, just like last year, lifeguard shortages could lead to closed swimming pools and limited swimming classes this summer.

According to YMCA, Cleveland‘s local pools have long wait lists for swimming lessons amid the shortage.

Now, YMCA of Greater Cleveland is looking to recruit lifeguards and offering lifeguard certifications for those interested.

They offer a training course that includes accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, and rescue skills.

Anyone interested should visit YMCA’s website.