YMCA of Greater Cleveland looking to recruit lifeguards amid nationwide shortage

News

by: Jordan Unger

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is hoping to bring more lifeguards on board as the weather warms up in the coming months.

The pandemic has seen less people acquire lifeguard certifications and, just like last year, lifeguard shortages could lead to closed swimming pools and limited swimming classes this summer.

According to YMCA, Cleveland‘s local pools have long wait lists for swimming lessons amid the shortage.

Now, YMCA of Greater Cleveland is looking to recruit lifeguards and offering lifeguard certifications for those interested.

They offer a training course that includes accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, and rescue skills.

Anyone interested should visit YMCA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral