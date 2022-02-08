Yelp’s list of top 100 pizza places in country includes two Ohio restaurants

(WJW) – With National Pizza Day just around the corner, Yelp released its list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S., including two restaurants in Ohio.

In Forno Pizza in Avon ranked 46th on the list, while The Brick Oven Bistro in Sandusky ranked 94th.

According to Yelp’s website, In Forna Pizza has 197 reviews with an average of 5 out of 5 stars. The Brick Oven Bistro has 425 reviews with an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars on the site.

According to Yelp, the list was decided based on several factors, including the total number of reviews and the ratings received in those reviews.

Check out the entire top 100 ranking here.

National Pizza Day is Feb. 9.

 

