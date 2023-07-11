ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Alma Gross has lead an incredible life in her 100 years.

In honor of her birthday, a massive parade was held at Rocky River Village assisted living center and the mayor of the city was even in attendance, as seen in the video above.

Being born in Lakewood in 1923, she was an air raid warden during WWII, but only because an eye injury prevented her from enlisting in the Navy.

WJW photo

She was married to her husband, Leo Gross, for nearly 70 years, spending 50 years of those years in North Olmsted. They raised nine children together and welcomed 15 grandkids and 13 great grandchildren.

Among other hobbies, Alma says she stays sharp by being active on social media and playing computer games. Her secret to living to be 100 years old?

“Keep the Lord in your life, he has helped through you trials and he has given you many blessings,” she told FOX 8 News. “The years go by very fast but you know, it’s pretty nice being this age and getting all this attention.”

Happy birthday, Alma!