Yammy Yammy time! Platform Beer Co. releasing 3 fall ale flavors — and pairing them with sweet treats

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fall is almost here, and Platform Beer Co. is ready.

Yearly favorite Yammy Yammy, a spiced sweet potato ale, is adding two flavor variants for this year: Candied Pecan Yammy, which is new, and S’mores Yammy, which is officially added to the Yammy line-up after a popular preview by Platform last year.

“We enjoyed the opportunity to build off of the success of Yammy Yammy with S’mores Yammy

last year, and we had a lot of fun coming up with a new variant for this year,” says Platform

head brewer Danny Monnot. “We look forward to hearing feedback from our fans on this new

release.”





Candied Pecan Yammy kicked off the series launch and was available on draft and in cans for to-go and delivery on Aug. 14. Platform describes Candied Pecan Yammy as shining “with the nutty richness of pecan, the subtle sweetness of caramelized brown sugar, and just a hint of vanilla layered on top of the already flavorful classic Yammy Yammy.”

Yammy Yammy and S’mores Yammy will be available Aug. 29. S’mores Yammy is described as having additions of “marshmallow, graham cracker, chocolate, and lactose” in a “satisfyingly sweet and rich spiced ale.”

And as part of the fun, Platform is offering the release of each flavor with a sweet pairing from Floressa Cafe in Cleveland and Short North Piece of Cake in Columbus to each offer dessert pairings for the varieties.

In Cleveland, Floressa Cafe will create a Creme Brulee Chess Pie Tart to pair with Candied Pecan Yammy; a chocolate cheesecake with a toasted marshmallow meringue topping to pair with the S’mores Yammy; and a Rosemary Thyme Apple Hand Pie to pair with Yammy Yammy.

Customers can buy a ticket online for a flight and desserts in the taprooms, or they can add a box of sweets on to a delivery order on the Aug. 29 release day.

All three beer varieties will be available for carry-out and delivery in six-pack, 12-ounce cans or as part of a mixed Yammy Pack of 12, 12-ounce cans. They’ll also be available at Platform’s Cleveland and Columbus locations.

Standard 6-packs of 12oz cans, and mixed 12-packs of the three varieties in 12oz cans, will be

available at major retailers and bottle shops that carry Platform in Ohio, New York, Indiana,

Kentucky, and Pennsylvania starting in early September.

For much more on Platform and the beers, click here.

For tickets to the taproom tastings/pairings, click here.

To order pick-up or delivery, click here.