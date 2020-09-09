Yahtzee, Baby Nancy, My Little Pony among 12 toys, games up for Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the 12 toys that are up for induction later this year.

Breyer Horses and My Little Pony are neck and neck.

Also nominated is Baby Nancy, an ethnically correct Black doll unlike any that had been produced before her.

Related Content Chess, Rubber Duck Squeak into National Toy Hall of Fame

The games Risk, Sorry, Yahtzee, bingo and Jenga also made the list released Wednesday.

The Strong museum has revealed the 2020 National Toy Hall of Fame finalists! Which is your favorite? https://t.co/ag16nScgC0 pic.twitter.com/WWsL2H7nvY — The Strong Museum (@museumofplay) September 9, 2020

Nomineees are rounded out by Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, sidewalk chalk and the 1990s virtual pet, Tamagotchi.

Three of the finalists will be inducted into the hall in Rochester, New York, on Nov. 5.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: