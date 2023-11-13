(WJW) – It may not be a golden ticket, but gamers can win something just as sweet — an Xbox Series X inspired by everyone’s favorite chocolatier, Willy Wonka.

Ahead of the upcoming “Wonka” film, Xbox is partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures to give away a console designed to look like a chocolate bar.

Courtesy of Xbox

The gaming system isn’t edible, of course, but the lucky winner can indulge in the pure-chocolate Xbox controller and a variety of other sweets that it comes with.

To enter the sweepstakes, fans have to follow Xbox on X, formerly known as Twitter, and retweet the company’s post on the contest.

Courtesy of Xbox

The sweepstakes runs through Dec. 14. Learn more about the contest here.

“Wonka,” starring Timothée Chalamet, retells the story of the famous candy maker from Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” It will release in theaters on Dec. 15.