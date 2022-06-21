(WJW) – Singer Tom Mann shared heartbreaking news about the death of his fiancée Danielle Hampson, who died on their wedding day.

Mann, who is a singer, shares a little boy with the late PR Executive.

“My darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June. On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I feel like I have cried an ocean,” he shared.

Multiple reports say Hampson died in a car crash.

“I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was,” he said. The couple’s son is 8 months old.

Mann was in a band called Stereo Kicks that finished fifth place on the X Factor in 2014.